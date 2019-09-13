Engineering Technician

PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT

FULL TIME PERMANENT

$3,415 – $4,152 monthly

Minimum Requirements/Experience: Two years of experience in engineering, drafting and calculation. Graduation from high school and college courses in the areas of algebra, trigonometry, geometry, CAD drafting, GIS systems, and other subject areas closely related to engineering. Valid California Driver’s License.

Applications accepted

until 5:00 p.m.

Monday, September 23rd, 2019

Application and complete job description may be obtained at

HR Department,

608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA, (760) 768-2107 or visit our website at

www.calexico.ca.gov

