San Pasqual Valley Unified School District In Winterhaven, CA is seeking applicants

for the following position

21/22 school year:

Certificated Position:

English Teacher

$52,913.00-$77,104.00

184 days / 7.5hrs per/day

Masters' stipend $1500.00 annual

National Board Certification

stipend $5000.00 annual

For credential information please log on

www.edjoin.org/SPVUSD

Come Join a School District on the Move!

Close Date: open until filled

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.