Central Union High School District
CENTRAL UNION ADULT SCHOOL HAS THE FOLLOWING VACANCY:
CERTIFICATED VACANCY:
ESL Teacher:
Mon. - Thurs 5:30 - 8:00pm
Deadline: Wed. July 31, 19 @ 4pm
To apply and information go to: www.Edjoin.org/centralunionhsd
Employment contingent upon fingerprint clearance and health exam, and verification of eligibility to be employed.
Equal Employment Opportunity Employer
