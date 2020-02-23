BUHSD
is taking applications for one
F/T Bus Driver/Maintenance
Salary:
$3,503 to $3,941 monthly
HS or GED required, Class B Driver's license, CA School Bus Driver Certificate and First Aid and CPR Certification.
Apply by:
3/6/20
Applications may be obtained at 480 No. Imperial Ave,
Brawley, CA 92227
or apply online @
For additional information you may call Cass Martinez-Proo
at 760-312-6064.
