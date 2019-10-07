Field Workers
(Green Leaf, Romaine for process)
Foothill Packing, Inc. seeks 40 temporary field workers to harvest Green Leaf and Romaine for process in fields located in Yuma County, AZ and Imperial County, CA. Contract period: November 9, 2019 through April 11, 2020. 1 month of green leaf and romaine for process experience req'd incl. harvest work. Wage offer of $12.00/hr (AZ) to $13.92/hr (CA). Higher or different wage rates may apply during contract period based on market conditions, but no less than the req'd wage rate. Tools & equipt. provided at no cost to the worker. Free housing is provided to workers unable to return to their permanent residence at the end of the work day. Inbound/outbound transportation & subsistence from recruitment point to worksite paid by the employer upon completion of 50% of work contract or earlier.
Apply for this job at:
the nearest CA Employment
Development Department (EDD), or directly at the El Centro EDD Workforce Services Office,
1550 W. Main St.,
El Centro, CA 92243, 760-339-2722.
Please reference this ad or
California Job Order #16805868.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.