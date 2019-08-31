FIELD WORKERS
20 seasonal positions in St. Paul/Clackamas, Oregon. Sept 23rd to Dec 16, 2019. Harvest fresh market vegetables, spinach, radish, cilantro, etc in bunching, QC, and min. count per hour. Minimum 3 months experience required. Must be able to work on knees in 30-100 degree temps and have ability to lift and carry 65 lbs. min. 300 ft. repeatedly. $15.03/hr. Tools provided. Siri & Son Farms guarantees pay if contract terminates. Trvl. & exp paid by mid contract & labor housing incl.
if applicable. Info: job# 2408160 at imatchskills.com or contact tilldirt@gmail.com or 503-633-5788.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.