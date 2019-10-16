Field Workers
Citrus (Lemons, Oranges,
Minneolas) Pickers, Harvesters, Tree Pruners, General Ranch Maintenance, General Labor, Tractor Driver, Fork lift driver, Truck Driver & Cal Van Driver
Fresh Harvest, Inc. is seeking 130 temporary Field Workers: Citrus (Lemons, Oranges, Minneolas) Pickers, Harvesters, Tree Pruners, General Ranch Maintenance, General Labor, Tractor Driver, Fork lift driver, Truck Driver & Cal Van Driver to work in fields located in Yuma County, AZ. Contract period: September 30, 2019 thru December 31, 2019. Wage offered: $12.00/hr. A discretionary production bonus may apply. 3 mos. exp. req’d harvesting citrus in fields. Written verification of exp. req’d. 3/4 of the work hours guaranteed. Tools & equipment provided at no cost. Free housing is provided to workers who cannot reasonably return to their permanent residence at the end of the work day. Inbound/outbound transportation & subsistence from recruitment point to worksite paid by the employer upon completion of 50% of work contract or earlier.
Apply for this job at the nearest CA Employment Development Department (EDD), or directly at the El Centro EDD Workforce Services Office, 1550 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, 760-339-2722.
Please reference this ad or
Arizona Job Order #3553223.
