City of Brawley
is looking for a creative, energetic, experienced person to lead their Finance Department.
Finance Director Contract position
The duties of the Finance Director include planning, directing, supervising, and coordinating the activities of the Finance Department; providing staff assistance in the development and maintenance of fiscal policies for the City; works cooperatively with City departments and outside agencies; and provides highly responsible and complex administrative support to the City Manager.
Any combination of experience and training that provides the required knowledge and abilities qualifies. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:
*Five (5) years of increasingly responsible experience in financial management with at least two years of supervisory experience in public finance.
*Equivalent to a Bachelor's Degree from an accredited college or university with major course work in accounting or a closely related field. A Master's Degree in Public or Business Administration and/or licensure as a Certified Public Accountant are desirable.
*Possession of a valid California Driver's License is a must.
Deadline to apply:
February 22, 2021
Applications available at:
383 Main St.
Brawley, CA
or
EOE
