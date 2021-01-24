Finance Director Contract position

Today

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High 58F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.