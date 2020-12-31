Heber Public Utility District

Is accepting applications for the position of

Finance Manager

Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting or other related field. Experience in government accounting is highly desirable.

Deadline to submit application is January 14th at 4:00 p.m.

Salary is dependent upon

qualifications. HPUD participates in CalPERS retirement, Social

Security and provides full medical benefits.

Application available online

www.heber.ca.gov. EOE

