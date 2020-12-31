Heber Public Utility District
Is accepting applications for the position of
Finance Manager
Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting or other related field. Experience in government accounting is highly desirable.
Deadline to submit application is January 14th at 4:00 p.m.
Salary is dependent upon
qualifications. HPUD participates in CalPERS retirement, Social
Security and provides full medical benefits.
Application available online
www.heber.ca.gov. EOE
