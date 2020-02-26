Heber Public Utility District
Is accepting applications for the position of
Finance Manager
Must have a minimum of three years of progressively responsible experience including supervision. Experience and or training in public agency accounting, payroll, budget preparation, spreadsheets, software and computerized accounting
systems is required.
A Bachelor’s degree in accounting, Business Administration, or related field is desired.
Application available at
1078 Dogwood Rd., Ste. 103,
Heber, CA 92249 or
at www.heber.ca.gov.
EOE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.