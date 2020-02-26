Heber Public Utility District

Is accepting applications for the position of

Finance Manager

Must have a minimum of three years of progressively responsible experience including supervision. Experience and or training in public agency accounting, payroll, budget preparation, spreadsheets, software and computerized accounting

systems is required.

A Bachelor’s degree in accounting, Business Administration, or related field is desired.

Application available at

1078 Dogwood Rd., Ste. 103,

Heber, CA 92249 or

at www.heber.ca.gov.

EOE

