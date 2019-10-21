The City of Calipatria
is accepting applications
for the position of
Finance Officer
The Finance Officer is an "At Will" employee and a member of the City Manager's management team. The new Finance Officer, dedicated to providing a myriad of services including financial management, accounting, budgeting, cash management, payroll, business licensing, revenue collection, purchasing and general administrative support services for the City, Financial Reporting, and the Successor Agency to the Calipatria Redevelopment Agency. The new Finance Officer must be a hands-on manager with at least 3 years of professional experience in municipal finance or Six (6) years in a managerial capacity in governmental accounting, including three years of administrative and supervisory experience. The ideal candidate must demonstrate excellent communication and leadership skills and must have a Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with major course work in finance, accounting, public administration, business administration or a related field. The Finance Director position has an annual salary range of $63,000.00 - $75,000.00 depending on qualifications in addition to an attractive benefits package.
Apply by submitting (1) resume,
(2) City of Calipatria Employment
Application, and (3) a letter of
Interest by October 31, 2019 at 5:00 PM (closing date) to City of Calipatria City Hall located at
125 N Park Ave., Calipatria, CA 92233.
Application packets may
be obtained at
City Hall 760) 348-4141, or email
Administrative Assistant Natasha Saucedo at n_saucedo@calipatria.
com, or on the City of Calipatria Website www.calipatria.com
The City of Calipatria is an equal
opportunity employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.