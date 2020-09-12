The City of Holtville is
accepting applications for:
Finance Supervisor
($22.23/hourly)
Minimum Requirements: Bachelors or Associate’s degree preferred; possession of a valid CA driver's license
Application Deadline:
Friday, September 18, 2020
at 5:00 PM.
Apply in person at 121 W. 5th St., Holtville, CA 92250 or email
applications to
Applications, a complete job
description, and requirements are available at www.holtville.ca.gov or City Hall, 121 W. 5th St.,
Holtville, CA 92250.
