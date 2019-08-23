NOW HIRING
FT-Technical Support Analyst
The Technical Support Analyst will perform variety of technical and more complex duties involved in server administration, installation, configuration, operation, maintenance, troubleshooting, diagnosis, and repair of computer hardware, software, educational technologies and peripherals.
Qualifications:
*AA degree with course work in computer science or three years' experience.
*Able to install, upgrade and configure various software and applications on computers.
* Able to perform a variety of network administration activities as assigned.
*Ability to operate computers and peripheral equipment properly and efficiently. Maintain routine records related to work performed.
Application Deadline
August 30, 2019
Applications available at the
following location:
1602 W. Main St.
El Centro,CA
