6th Street Cooling in Holtville, CA is seeking a
Food Safety/Safety Administrator
6th Street Cooling is looking for a self motivated and organized individual to administer our food safety, as well as plant and employee safety programs. This is a Seasonal Full-Time positon, based on 6th Street Cooling's seasonal operation of September through June.
Please submit resumes to:
Diane Knoll, HR Director,
fax: 510-344-6350 or email: dianek@westernprecooling.com EOE
