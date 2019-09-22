CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Teaching Vacancy:

• Foreign Language - French

Salary range: $54,650 - $97,517 (Based on Education and Experience)

The District contributes towards health benefi ts. Several plan options are available.

Employment is contingent upon fi ngerprint clearance from the Department

of Justice, health exam and verifi cation of eligibility to be employed.

Apply online: www.edjoin.org/centralunionhsd

Deadline to Apply: Fri., October 4, 2019 @ 4pm

For more information call:

(760) 336-4500 • www.cuhsd.net

An Equal Opportunity Employer

Certifi cated Vacancy

2019-2020 School Year

