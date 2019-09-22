CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
Teaching Vacancy:
• Foreign Language - French
Salary range: $54,650 - $97,517 (Based on Education and Experience)
The District contributes towards health benefi ts. Several plan options are available.
Employment is contingent upon fi ngerprint clearance from the Department
of Justice, health exam and verifi cation of eligibility to be employed.
Apply online: www.edjoin.org/centralunionhsd
Deadline to Apply: Fri., October 4, 2019 @ 4pm
For more information call:
(760) 336-4500 • www.cuhsd.net
An Equal Opportunity Employer
Certifi cated Vacancy
2019-2020 School Year
