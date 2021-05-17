The City of Westmorland has a job opening:
Front Office Supervisor
Position Scope: A full-time, non-exempt, supervisory position, will oversee day-to-day duties assigned to customer service, billing, City permits, specialized projects (long and short term), invoicing, timesheets and general human resources functions. Subsequently, this position will be responsible for billing, accounting, with an adaptive ability to work independently or cohesively with current staff, other departments, council members, City personnel and contractors, while performing other duties as assigned.
Applications may be submitted to:
Westmorland City Hall
355 S. Center Street
Westmorland, CA 92281
or by email to cityclerk@cityofwestmorland.net
Deadline for applying is 5pm May 19, 2021
a full job description can be picked up at city hall.
