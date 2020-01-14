BUHSD
is taking applications for one Full time Gen. Maint./Custodian.
Night Shift
Requirements:
HS diploma and CA drivers'
license.
Salary:
2,930 to $3,297 monthly.
Apply by:
1/24/20
Applications may be obtained
480 North Imp. Ave.,
Brawley, CA 92227
or online at https://edjoin.org.
Additional and required
qualifications available at http://edjoin.org.
(Employment Contingent Upon Clearance of Fingerprinting, Drug Testing, and TB) EOE
