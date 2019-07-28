San Pasqual Valley Unified School District In Winterhaven, CA is seeking applicants for the following positions
school year 19-20
General Ed. Paraprofessional
(Community Day School)
Complete two years of higher education, OR
obtain an Associate's or higher degree, OR.
Passed a formal state or
local academic assessment.
Range: $13.18 to $17.21
183 days 6.5 hrs./per day
with Employee benefits.
Come Join a School District on the Move!
Close Date: open until filled
Application, and requirements available at
Or at
San Pasqual Valley Unified School District Office,
Rt. 1, 676 Baseline Road,
Winterhaven, CA 92283
(760) 572-0222
