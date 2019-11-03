Generalist Clinical Laboratory Scientist
in Brawley, CA:
Perform complex medical laboratory tests for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention and disease according to established laboratory and FDA policies and procedures. Conduct chemical analysis of body fluids and collect and study blood samples using specialized and sophisticated equipment. Analyze and check results and place them in the patient's medical chart or file. Discuss results with attending physicians. Must have Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology
Mail resumes to:
Silvia Salazar, HR Manager,
Pioneers Memorial Hospital,
207 W. Legion Road,
Brawley, CA 92227
