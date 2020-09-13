Groundskeeper

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 104F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

A few clouds. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Sunny. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 107F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.