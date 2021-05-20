HOUSE CLEANER

Today

Sunny early then partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 94F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 59F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High around 80F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.