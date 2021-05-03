County of Imperial
is looking for qualified applicants for the following position:
Human Resources Technician
Salary: $3,488 – $4,242
Closing date: May 7, 2021
Job applications and job
descriptions can be obtained online:
https://hr.imper ialcounty.org/
job-openings/
Applications must be submitted to 940 W. Main Street, Suite 101, El Centro 92243
