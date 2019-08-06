I&C Technician

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 109F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.