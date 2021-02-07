LABORATORY ANALYST
(Brawley, CA) sought by Institute for Environmental Health, Inc. (DBA IEH Laboratories & Consulting Group) w Bach in Bio, Microbio, Biochem, Biochem Eng, Biotech Eng, or related & 1 yr exp in food sci analysis, incl bio & chem test of raw plant & animal materials in food product lab & ensuring compliance w ISO.
Resume to:
IEH, Attn: D. Alfi, 15300 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
