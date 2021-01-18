Laboratory Technician
- Limited Term
$3,660 - $4,449 monthly
Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from High School supplemented by college-level course work in chemistry, biology or related field and one-year experience with analysis procedures. Grade I Laboratory Technician Certification issued by CWEA/California Water Environment Association. Valid California Driver’s License.
Open until filled
Tentative Interviews Scheduled: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
For application and complete job description visit our website at
Mail to:
City of Calexico
H.R. Department
608 Heber Ave.
Calexico, CA 92231
or/Email to:
