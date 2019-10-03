LABORER PUBLIC WORKS
PART TIME PERMANENT
(not to exceed 72 hours per pay period)
$12.32 – $14.98 hourly
Minimum Requirements/Experience: One year of general maintenance experience and Valid California Driver’s License required. High school diploma or equivalent is preferred.
Applications accepted until
5:00 p.m.
Monday, October 14, 2019.
Application and complete job description may be obtained at
HR Department,
608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA, (760) 768-2107 or visit our website at
