LABORER PUBLIC WORKS

PART TIME PERMANENT

(not to exceed 72 hours per pay period)

$12.32 – $14.98 hourly

Minimum Requirements/Experience: One year of general maintenance experience and Valid California Driver’s License required. High school diploma or equivalent is preferred.

Applications accepted until

5:00 p.m.

Monday, October 14, 2019.

Application and complete job description may be obtained at

HR Department,

608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA, (760) 768-2107 or visit our website at

www.calexico.ca.gov

