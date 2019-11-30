090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000762 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

AZTEC HARVESTING 1051 E. Gillett Rd. #3 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

1051 E. Gillett Rd. #3 El Centro, CA 92243

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Froylan Alberto Chiquito Residence Address: 1051 E. Gillett Rd. #3 El Centro, CA 92243

 

Phone Number (Optional):

( )

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

___X__

7) Publish Before:

11/23/2019

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Froylan Alberto Chiquito declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title Froylan Alberto Chiquito, Owner

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/24/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/23/2024

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L277 N9,16,23,30

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000751 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

DKNY CLEARANCE 888 West 2nd St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

7401 Boone Ave N. Brooklyn Park, MN 55428

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

The Donna Karan Company Store LLC Residence Address: 7401 Boone Ave N. Brooklyn Park, MN 55428

 

Phone Number (Optional):

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

A Limited Liability Company

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

__X___

7) Publish Before:

11/21/2019

8)

Articles of Incorporation

200331010079

9)

I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title Randon Q Roland, Vice President

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/22/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/21/2024

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L283 N9,16,23,30

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000758 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

IMPERIAL VALLEY FLOWER GROWERS INC 224 S Mill Street Santa Paula, CA 93060 Ventura County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

224 S Mill Street Santa Paula, CA 93060

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Imperial Valley Flower Growers Inc Residence Address: 224 S Mill Street Santa Paula, CA 93060

 

Phone Number (Optional):

( )

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

A Corporation

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

10/01/2019

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

11/23/2019

8)

Articles of Incorporation

C4322917

9)

I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title Rafael Ortiz, President

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/24/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/23/2024

Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk

 

L285 N9,16,23,30

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000797 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

BULLDOGS EXPRESS 846 Beach Ave Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

846 Beach Ave Calexico, CA 92231

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Victor Hugo Rioseco Residence Address: 846 Beach Ave Calexico, CA 92231

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(559) 776-3196

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

11/13/2019

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

12/13/2019

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Victor H. Rioseco declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title Victor Hugo Rioseco

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/13/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/24/2024

Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk

 

L295 N16,23,30,D7

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000750 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

A & G Transport 704 Sunrise Ct. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

704 Sunrise Ct. Imperial, CA 92251

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Gildardo V Rosales Residence Address: 704 Sunrise Ct. Imperial, CA 92251

 

Phone Number (Optional):

( )

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

__X___

7) Publish Before:

11/20/2019

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Gildardo V Rosales declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title Gildardo V. Rosales

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/21/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/20/2024

Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk

 

L297 N16,23,30,D7

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000800 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

BRENDA'S EASY TAX SERVICE 301 Heffernan Ave. Suite C Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

301 Heffernan Ave. Suite C Calexico, CA 92231

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Brenda Lopez Residence Address: 1025 F Herrera St. Calexico, CA 9221

 

Phone Number (Optional):

( )

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

__X___

7) Publish Before:

12/14/2019

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Brenda Lopez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title Brenda Lopez

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/14/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/13/2024

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L299 N16,23,30,D7

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000803 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

KV LOGISTIC 1638 I St. Spc 64 Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

P.O. Box 1695 Calexico, CA 92232

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Rogelio Vallejo Residence Address: 1638 I St. Spc 64 Brawley, CA 92227

 

Phone Number (Optional):

( )

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

__X___

7) Publish Before:

12/14/2019

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Rogelio Vallejo declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title Rogelio Vallejo

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/14/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/13/2024

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L300 N16,23,30,D7

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000817 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

760 REAL ESTATE MARRS REAL ESTATE & INSURANCE 116 N. Imperial Ave. #C Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

116 N. Imperial Ave. #C Imperial, CA 92251

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Pellegrini Marrs LLC Residence Address: 3400 Cottage Way St. G2 #176 Sacramento, CA 95826

 

Phone Number (Optional):

( )

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

A Limited Liability Company

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

11/16/2019

6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

12/18/2019

8)

Articles of Incorporation

201836010061

9)

I, Christopher Daniel Marrs declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title Christopher Daniel Marrs, Member

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/18/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/17/2024

Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk

 

L306 N23,30,D7,14

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

 

File No. 201910000821

The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

760 EATERY 760 BEER & DOUGHNUTS 775-799 Danenberg Dr. Suite 101 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

775-799 Danenberg Dr. Suite 101 El Centro, CA 92243

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Pellegrini Marrs LLC Residence Address: 3400 Cottage Way St. G2 #176 Sacramento, CA 95826

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 427-5240

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

A Limited Liability Company

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

12/19/2019

8)

Articles of Incorporation

201836010061

9)

I, Christopher Daniel Marrs declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title Christopher Marrs, Managing Member

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/19/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/18/2024

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L307 N23,30,D7,14

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000824 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

VITAL CONNECTION LOGISTICS 591 Main Street Suite I El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

591 Main Street Suite I El Centro, CA 92243

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Vital Connection Logistics LLC Residence Address: 591 Main Street Suite I El Centro, CA 92243

 

Phone Number (Optional):

( )

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

A Limited Liability Company

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

__X___

7) Publish Before:

12/19/2019

8)

Articles of Incorporation

201931710392

9)

I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title Sergio Lopez, President

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/19/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/18/2024

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L308 N23,30,D7,14

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000825 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

TOLENTINO MUSIC 1250 E Evan Hewes 80 Sp#8 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

1250 E Evan Hewes 80 Sp#8 El Centro, CA 92243

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Erasmo Flores Residence Address: 1250 E Evan Hewes 80 Sp#8 El Centro, CA 92243

 

Phone Number (Optional):

( )

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

__X___

7) Publish Before:

12/19/2019

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Erasmo Flores declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title Erasmo Flores

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/19/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/18/2024

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L310 N23,30,D7,14

090 Legal Ads|

CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294

1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):

Andrew Cortez Adame

 

and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):

Anastasia Sara Adame

 

born on (date): nacido el (fecha):

June 20, 2015 20 de Junio del 2015

 

At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):

Pioneers Memorial Hospital Brawley, California

 

2. A hearing will be held on (date) January 29, 2020 AT 1:30 P.M. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 29 de Enero del, 2020 (fecha): a las (hora) 1:30 P.M., En la corte ubicada en:

939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243

 

3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: November 19, 2019 Fecha: 19 de Noviembre del 2019 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Regina Osuna Empleado por: Regina Osuna L332 N30,D7,14,21

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.