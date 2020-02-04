BUHSD

is taking applications for the

following teaching positions:

Mathematics, Social Science and English Instructors

Requirements:

Appropriate CA Teaching

credentials with EL authorization

Salary:

$56,904 to $103, 377 annually, excellent fringe benefits

Open until filled

Apply at

480 North Imp. Ave.,

Brawley, CA 92227

or online @ https://edjoin.org.

For add'l. info., please contact Cass Martinez-Proo @ 312-6064.

(Employment Contingent Upon Clearance of Fingerprinting, TB and Drug Testing) EOE

