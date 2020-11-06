Imperial Valley Family Care Medical Group
is accepting applications for
Medical Office Coordinator
Medical Office Coordinator plans, direct, and coordinate medical and health services and ensures the overall business and operations of the medical office are effective and efficient. Oversees paraprofessional medical assistants' services to patients within the department and assists physician, nurse practitioners in patient care. Must have working knowledge of EKG, vitals, injections. Working knowledge of electronic medical records, ECW a plus. Bilingual preferred. Must be willing to work variable days (including weekends), hours and locations as required to meet business needs of the practice. Please submit complete resume with experience and education.
Please apply online at our website:
