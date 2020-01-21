Nurse Practitioner
Perform initial screenings, medical history, ASAM assessments, CURES and physical exams to patients. Blood withdrawal.Document medical information of patients and maintain electronic medical records.Perform related documentation as mandated by State Statues in accordance to the HIPPA Law. Maintains confidentiality of all information regarding patients and employees’ records.
Drop off or mail resume to:
Medical Treatment Center
200 S. 5th Street
El Centro, CA 92243.
Between the hours of 12:00pm-3:00pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.