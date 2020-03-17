Nurses and Mental Health Professionals
SIGN-ON BONUS
Centurion is now hiring RNs, LPNs and Licensed Mental Health Professionals for Arizona State Prison Complex - Yuma in San Luis. Join an established company that truly cares for its employees and earn up to $6k in sign-on bonuses for select positions
Apply online at :
or contact Katie at 508-329-8370 or katie@teamcenturion.com
for more info. We look forward to working with you! EOE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.