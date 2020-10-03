Nurses
Consider a Career in Corrections with Centurion!
JOIN OUR TEAM TODAY!
Centurion is seeking LPNs to work at the Arizona State Prison Complex - Yuma in San Luis. Offering a variety of schedules/shifts, great pay & benefits!
Apply online at :
or contact Amy at 850-299-2436 or amy@teamcenturion.com EOE
