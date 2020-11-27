The Imperial Valley Housing Authority

an Equal Opportunity Employer, is accepting applications for

Occupancy Specialist I

(starts at $$1,665.69 bi-weekly plus a generous benefit package)

Performs casework for clients participating in rental assistance programs.

Application and Job Description available at:

www.ivha.org

Applications will be accepted

according to the instructions

detailed on the application.

For questions please contact

mflores@ivha.org

(760)351-7000 ext. 114

