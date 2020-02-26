The Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC)
is looking to fill one full-time
vacancy for the position of:
Office Technician
Limited Term
Salary Range:
$15.03 - $20.14 Hourly
$31,255 - $41,885 Annually
Under direction of an assigned supervisor, perform a variety of complex and responsible clerical duties requiring knowledge of the general policies, procedures, rules and regulations related to the functions of the Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC). The employee will also be responsible to provide administrative and public outreach duties to support the ICTC Regional Mobility Management Program (RMMP) which requires bilingual (English/Spanish) abilities.
See the full job description and employment application at
http://www.imperialctc.org/employment-opportunities/
A written exam will be required and is tentatively scheduled for
March 23, 2020.
Applications accepted at
ICTC at 1503 N. Imperial Ave. Suite 104, El Centro, Ca. 92243, until 5 PM on
Monday, March 9, 2020.
For questions, please contact
Cristi Lerma at (760) 592-4494.
