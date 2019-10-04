WATER TREATMENT PLANT LEAD OPERATOR
$5,764 – $7,007 monthly
Applications accepted until
5:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019
Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from High School. Seventy-two (72) hours of specialized instruction in general chemistry, microbiology, hydraulics or a related are. Three years of experience in water treatment, maintenance and laboratory analysis work. State of California Grade T-4 Water Treatment Plant Operator Certification and State of California Grade D-4 Distribution Operator Certification. Valid California driver’s license.
WATER DISTRIBUTION
OPERATOR/SEWER LEAD
$4,503 – $5,473 monthly
Applications accepted until
5:00 p.m.
Friday, October 18, 2019
Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from High School. Three years of water and sewer maintenance or field operations experience, including at least six months of experience in a lead or supervisor capacity. State of California Distribution Operator Certification Grade D-3. Valid Class B California Driver’s License.
Application and complete job description may be obtained at
HR Department,
608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA, (760) 768-2107 or visit our website at
