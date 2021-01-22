CITY OF CALEXICO
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
Public Works Electrician/HVAC Tech
Full Time $19.51 - $23.72 hourly
Deadline to Apply:
5 PM February 9, 2021
Minimum Requirements/Experience: High school diploma supplemented by completion of approved apprenticeship program and three years of experience in electrical or HVAC trade; Valid California Driver's License & EPA Refrigerant and Recovery Certification.
Human Resources Technician
Full Time
$19.51 - $23.72 hourly
Deadline to Apply:
5 PM February 9, 2021
Minimum Requirements/Experience: Valid California Driver's License and high school diploma or GED required; three years of human resources experience involving recruitment, benefits, compensation and labor relations.
Public Works
Water
Distribution
Operator/Sewer Lead
Full Time $27.03 - $32.86 hourly Open Until Filled
Minimum Requirements/Experience: State of California Distribution Operator Grade D-3 Certification required. Valid California Class B Driver's License and high school diploma; Three or more years of water/sewer maintenance or field operations including six months of lead or supervisory experience; ability to be on stand-by and work nights & weekends.
Public Works Water Treatment Plant Operator III
Limited Term
$26.37 - $32.05 hourly
Open Until Filled
Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from high school and 24 units of college-level course work in math/chemistry; one year of increasingly responsible maintenance of water distribution system; State of California Water Treatment Plant Operator Grade III Certification; valid California driver's license.
Police Officer
Full Time Open Until Filled
$24.38 - $37.13 hourly
(Depending on experience)
Minimum Requirements/Experience: California P.O.S.T. Basic Academy or Certificate; Valid California driver's license; graduation from high school or GED.
City Hall is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Applications will only be
accepted by electronic
submission to:
personnel@calexico.ca.gov, fax at 760-357-7973, or by mail to City Hall, Attn: H.R. Dept., 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231 by the due date indicated for each
position.
Applications and complete job
descriptions may be obtained by
visiting our website at :
www.calexico.ca.gov or by calling (760) 768-2107.
