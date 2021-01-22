CITY OF CALEXICO

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Public Works Electrician/HVAC Tech

Full Time $19.51 - $23.72 hourly

Deadline to Apply:

5 PM February 9, 2021

Minimum Requirements/Experience: High school diploma supplemented by completion of approved apprenticeship program and three years of experience in electrical or HVAC trade; Valid California Driver's License & EPA Refrigerant and Recovery Certification.

Human Resources Technician

Full Time

$19.51 - $23.72 hourly

Deadline to Apply:

5 PM February 9, 2021

Minimum Requirements/Experience: Valid California Driver's License and high school diploma or GED required; three years of human resources experience involving recruitment, benefits, compensation and labor relations.

Public Works

Water

Distribution

Operator/Sewer Lead

Full Time $27.03 - $32.86 hourly Open Until Filled

Minimum Requirements/Experience: State of California Distribution Operator Grade D-3 Certification required. Valid California Class B Driver's License and high school diploma; Three or more years of water/sewer maintenance or field operations including six months of lead or supervisory experience; ability to be on stand-by and work nights & weekends.

Public Works Water Treatment Plant Operator III

Limited Term

$26.37 - $32.05 hourly

Open Until Filled

Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from high school and 24 units of college-level course work in math/chemistry; one year of increasingly responsible maintenance of water distribution system; State of California Water Treatment Plant Operator Grade III Certification; valid California driver's license.

Police Officer

Full Time Open Until Filled

$24.38 - $37.13 hourly

(Depending on experience)

Minimum Requirements/Experience: California P.O.S.T. Basic Academy or Certificate; Valid California driver's license; graduation from high school or GED.

City Hall is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Applications will only be

accepted by electronic

submission to:

personnel@calexico.ca.gov, fax at 760-357-7973, or by mail to City Hall, Attn: H.R. Dept., 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231 by the due date indicated for each

position.

Applications and complete job

descriptions may be obtained by

visiting our website at :

www.calexico.ca.gov or by calling (760) 768-2107.

