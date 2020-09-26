Library Assistant II
Full Time Permanent
$2,344 – $2,769 monthly
Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from high school and one year general clerical or library experience. Valid California Driver’s License.
Applications accepted until
5:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020
Water Treatment Plant Operator III
– Limited Term
$4,571 – $5,556 monthly
Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from High School supplemented by 24 units of college-level course work in math and chemistry and one year of increasingly responsible maintenance of water distribution system. State of California Water Treatment Plant Operator grade III certification. Valid California driver’s license.
Open until filled
For application and complete job description visit our website at
Mail to:
City of Calexico
H.R. Department
608 Heber Ave.
Calexico, CA 92231
or/Email to:
