Library Assistant II

Full Time Permanent

$2,344 – $2,769 monthly

Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from high school and one year general clerical or library experience. Valid California Driver’s License.

Applications accepted until

5:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020

Water Treatment Plant Operator III

– Limited Term

$4,571 – $5,556 monthly

Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from High School supplemented by 24 units of college-level course work in math and chemistry and one year of increasingly responsible maintenance of water distribution system. State of California Water Treatment Plant Operator grade III certification. Valid California driver’s license.

Open until filled

For application and complete job description visit our website at

www.calexico.ca.gov

Mail to:

City of Calexico

H.R. Department

608 Heber Ave.

Calexico, CA 92231

or/Email to:

personnel@calexico.ca.gov

