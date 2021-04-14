Central Union High School District

is recruiting for the following

positions

CLASSIFIED VACANCIES

Bus Driver/Service Mechanic Helper

8-hours per day / 10-months

8-hours per day / 11-months

$19.41 - $21.29

Instructional Assistant,

Special Education

7-hours per day / 10-months

$19.91 -$21.29

Security Guard

4-hours per day / 10-months

$17.81 -$19.62

Substitute Bus Attendant

On-Call

$16.07 per hour

Substitute Instructional

Assistant, Special Education

On-Call

$18.49 per hour

Temporary Computer Repair

Assistant 1

This a temporary position

$15.13 per hour

Deadline to Apply:

Monday April 19, 2021

at 4:00 pm

Apply online:

www.Edjoin.org/centralunionhsd

Employment contingent upon fingerprint clearance, health exam and eligibility to be employed.

For further information call:

(760) 336-4500

www.cuhsd.net

Equal Opportunity Employer

