Central Union High School District
is recruiting for the following
positions
CLASSIFIED VACANCIES
Bus Driver/Service Mechanic Helper
8-hours per day / 10-months
8-hours per day / 11-months
$19.41 - $21.29
Instructional Assistant,
Special Education
7-hours per day / 10-months
$19.91 -$21.29
Security Guard
4-hours per day / 10-months
$17.81 -$19.62
Substitute Bus Attendant
On-Call
$16.07 per hour
Substitute Instructional
Assistant, Special Education
On-Call
$18.49 per hour
Temporary Computer Repair
Assistant 1
This a temporary position
$15.13 per hour
Deadline to Apply:
Monday April 19, 2021
at 4:00 pm
Apply online:
www.Edjoin.org/centralunionhsd
Employment contingent upon fingerprint clearance, health exam and eligibility to be employed.
For further information call:
(760) 336-4500
Equal Opportunity Employer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.