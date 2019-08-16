Brawley Elementary School District
is accepting applications for the following positions for
2019-2020 school year:
Certificated Substitute
Substitute Teachers
Classified Substitute
Clerks
Paraeducators
Custodians
Noon Duty Aides
Bus Drivers
Cafeteria Workers
Campus Security Officers
Apply at: www.edjoin.com
Employment is contingent upon fingerprint clearance from DOJ, TB clearance. EOE.
