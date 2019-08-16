Brawley Elementary School District

is accepting applications for the following positions for

2019-2020 school year:

Certificated Substitute

Substitute Teachers

Classified Substitute

Clerks

Paraeducators

Custodians

Noon Duty Aides

Bus Drivers

Cafeteria Workers

Campus Security Officers

Apply at: www.edjoin.com

Employment is contingent upon fingerprint clearance from DOJ, TB clearance. EOE.

