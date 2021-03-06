BUHSD
is taking applications for
one Short Term Health Aide II or Licensed Vocational Nurse
Requirements: for Health Aide are HS Diploma or GED, CNA license, and current First Aid and CPR certification.
Salary:
$18.26 to $20.56 per hour
Requirements: for the LVN are HS Diploma or GED, State of CA License of Vocational Nursing, current First Aid and CPR Certification.
Salary:
$23.31 to $26.24 per hour.
For additional requirements and information you may apply online @https://edjoin.org or call Cass Martinez-Proo at 760-312-6064
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.