BUHSD

is taking applications for

one Short Term Health Aide II or Licensed Vocational Nurse

Requirements: for Health Aide are HS Diploma or GED, CNA license, and current First Aid and CPR certification.

Salary:

$18.26 to $20.56 per hour

Requirements: for the LVN are HS Diploma or GED, State of CA License of Vocational Nursing, current First Aid and CPR Certification.

Salary:

$23.31 to $26.24 per hour.

For additional requirements and information you may apply online @https://edjoin.org or call Cass Martinez-Proo at 760-312-6064

