BUHSD
is seeking applications to establish a Substitute List for the following positions: Office Clerk, Preschool Instructional Aides /Site Supervisor; and Security Aides.
Salary:
$15.28 to $19.93
(depending on the position) ®
Office Clerk: HS diploma, clerical training and/or experience;
Preschool Center - Valid CA Child Development Assistant Permit or higher for Instructional Aides and Permit Teacher for Site Supervisor;
Security Aide, HS diploma or GED
Apply by:
September 19, 2019
May obtain applications at the Human Resources Office,
480 No. Imp. Ave.,
Brawley, CA 92227.
Employment Contingent Upon Clearance of Fingerprinting and Drug Testing. EOE
