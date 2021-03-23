BUHSD

is taking applications for the

following positions:

English Teacher, Special

Education Teacher and English & History or Elective Teacher

Requirements: Appropriate CA Teaching credentials with EL authorization.

Salary:

$58,759 to $106,747 annually,

excellent fringe benefits

Deadline:

4/2/21

For add'l. info., please contact Cass Martinez-Proo @ 312-6064. (Employment Contingent Upon Clearance of Fingerprinting,

TB and Drug Testing)

EOE

