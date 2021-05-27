San Diego State University - Imperial Valley

is seeking applicants for an

Assistant Director, Facilities Services & Projects

This is a full-time position which is located in Calexico, CA. For more information, please visit our website at

https://ivcampus.sdsu.edu/

information/jobs/management

Apply by:

June 6, 2021 to receive

full consideration!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.