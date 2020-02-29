Water Treatment Plant Operator III
$4,393 – $5,340 monthly
Applications accepted until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020
Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from High School supplemented by 24 units of college-level course work in math and chemistry and one year of increasingly responsible maintenance of water distribution system. State of California Water Treatment Plant Operator grade III certification. Valid California driver’s license.
Mechanic II
Limited Term
$3,251 – $3,951 monthly
Applications accepted until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from high school supplemented by successful completion of an apprentice program in automotive repair and four years technician level automotive or diesel maintenance and repair. Valid EPA Refrigerant and Reclamation certification. Certified as an Automotive Technician. A.E.S. Certification. Valid California driver’s license. Incumbents must obtain a California commercial driver’s license with air brake endorsement within designated probationary period.
Application and complete job
description may be obtained at
HR Department, 608 Heber
Avenue, Calexico, CA,
(760) 768-2107 or visit
our website
