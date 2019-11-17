CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
Is recruiting for the following positions
CLASSIFIED VACANCIES
Guidance Support Specialist
8-hour / 190-days
$20.29 - $22.43 per hour
Deadline to apply: 11/20/2019
Skilled Trades Worker
8-hour / 12-month
Deadline to apply: 11/29/2019
College Tutor (AVID/MATH/EL)
Tutor I: $15.00
Tutor II: $17.50
Deadline to apply: 11/20/2019
Substitute Bus Driver
On-call
$20.00 per hour
Deadline to apply: 11/22/2019
Apply online: www.Edjoin.org/centralunionhsd
Employment contingent upon fingerprint clearance, health exam and eligibility to be employed.
For further information call:
(760) 336-4500
Equal Employment Opportunity Employer
