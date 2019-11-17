CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Is recruiting for the following positions

CLASSIFIED VACANCIES

Guidance Support Specialist

8-hour / 190-days

$20.29 - $22.43 per hour

Deadline to apply: 11/20/2019

Skilled Trades Worker

8-hour / 12-month

Deadline to apply: 11/29/2019

College Tutor (AVID/MATH/EL)

Tutor I: $15.00

Tutor II: $17.50

Deadline to apply: 11/20/2019

Substitute Bus Driver

On-call

$20.00 per hour

Deadline to apply: 11/22/2019

Apply online: www.Edjoin.org/centralunionhsd

Employment contingent upon fingerprint clearance, health exam and eligibility to be employed.

For further information call:

(760) 336-4500

www.cuhsd.net

Equal Employment Opportunity Employer

