San Pasqual Valley Unified School District In Winterhaven, CA is seeking applicants
for the following positions
20/21 school year:
Classified Positions:
(1) FT Bus Driver
Rate of pay is $17.34- $18.36
183 days / 8 hrs. per/day
(1) FT Bus Driver/
Groundskeeper
Rate of pay is $17.34- $18.36
183 days / 8 hrs. per/day
(1) Paraprofessional
(grant funded)
Rate of pay $13.90- $18.15
183 days / 6.5 hrs. per/day
Come Join a School District on the Move!
Close Date: open until filled
For more information/
please log on:
