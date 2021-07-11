Central Union High School District
is recruiting for the following positions
Warehouse and
Delivery Coordinator
12-month, 8-hours
$21.48 - $23.80
Facilities Custodian
12-month, 8-hours
$19.80 - $21.88
Health Services Assistant
10-month, 8-hours
$21.48 - $23.80
Instructional Assistant, General Classroom
10-month, 6-hours
$25.08 - $28.37
Technology Support Specialist
12-month, 8-hours
$25.08 - $28.37
Substitute Clerical Assistant
On-Call
$15.13
Deadline to apply:
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Nutrition Services Assistant I
5.5-hours, (temporary) expected duration through June 2022
2-hours, 10-month
$16.49
Tutors
$15 - $17.50
Deadline to apply:
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Apply online:
www.Edjoin.org/centralunionhsd
Employment contingent upon fingerprint clearance, health exam and eligibility to be employed.
For further information call:
(760) 336-4500
Equal Opportunity Employer
