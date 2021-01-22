Counselor

Full Time

Drug and Alcohol Certified, minimum 2 years experience. Provide counseling sessions, Intake assessments, Treatment Plans. Maintain updated Patient's chart.

Group Counselor

Full Time

Drug and Alcohol Certified, minimum 2 years experience. Provide group counseling sessions, maintain group sessions documented and up to date on patient's chart.

Weekend

Receptionist

Part Time

General office duties. Answer phone calls, enter patients on queue, receive faxes.

Please email resume to:

Lupita Acuna

l.acuna@ivmedclinics.com

Contact T: (760) 357-6566 M-F 6:00-11:00am and 12:00-3:00pm.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.