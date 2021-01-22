Counselor
Full Time
Drug and Alcohol Certified, minimum 2 years experience. Provide counseling sessions, Intake assessments, Treatment Plans. Maintain updated Patient's chart.
Group Counselor
Full Time
Drug and Alcohol Certified, minimum 2 years experience. Provide group counseling sessions, maintain group sessions documented and up to date on patient's chart.
Weekend
Receptionist
Part Time
General office duties. Answer phone calls, enter patients on queue, receive faxes.
Please email resume to:
Lupita Acuna
Contact T: (760) 357-6566 M-F 6:00-11:00am and 12:00-3:00pm.
