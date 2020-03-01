City of Brawley
is recruiting for the following
positions:
LAMBS Project Coordinator
Senior Center Coordinator
Associate Civil Engineer or
Assistant Civil Engineer
Utility Worker 1
Police Officers
Dispatchers
For more information visit the City of Brawley website at www.brawley-ca.gov
EOE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.