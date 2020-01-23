Imperial Unified School District
is accepting applications for the following positions:
Social Science Teacher
(Certificated) (7-12)
$58,465 - $99,121 per yr. / 186 work days per yr. Applicants must possess appropriate valid California Teacher Credential authorizing the service at the grade level and subject area to be taught.
Agriculture Teacher
(Certificated) (7-12)
$58,465 - $99,121 + 20% per yr. / 224 work days per yr. Applicants must possess appropriate valid Single Subject Agriculture Teaching Credential, and valid specialist Instruction Credential (Agriculture).
Varsity Head Girls Track Coach
$4,384 - $4,513 Stipend
Valid CPR and First Aid cards are required and must be submitted with online application.
Foreign Language Teacher
(Certificated) (7-12)
$58,465 - $99,121 per yr. / 186 work days per yr.
(Spanish, French, American Sign Language) Applicants must possess appropriate valid California Teacher Credential authorizing the service at the grade level and subject area to be taught.
Varsity Head Football Coach
$5,476 - $5,638 Stipend
Valid CPR and First Aid cards required.
The District is establishing a pool of applicants for the
following:
Math Teacher (Certificated) (7-12) (Pool)
$58,465 - $99,121 per yr. / 186 work days per yr. Applicants must possess appropriate valid California Teacher Credential authorizing the service at the grade level and subject area to be taught.
Elementary Teacher
(Certificated) (TK-6) (Pool)
$58,465 - $99,121 per yr. / 186 work days per yr. Applicants must possess appropriate valid California Teacher Credential authorizing the service at the grade level and subject area to be taught.
Applications for this position are online only at edjoin.org
Deadline to apply: 01/29/2020
Please contact Mr. Ruvalcaba at 760-355-7791 for additional information.
Employment contingent upon DOJ fingerprint clearance, pre-employment drug test & board approval.
EOE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.